PAK vs NED 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan in Netherlands Fantasy Hints

Pakistan will play 3rd ODI against Netherlands. The Visitors already won the series by 2-0. Netherlands will look to save the clean sweep. Pakistan side was confident so far. Netherlands skipper Edwards and Batter Cooper was seen in lethal form so far. Hosts look for the same to won the third ODI. PAK vs NED 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan in Netherlands Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan vs Netherlands, Playing 11s For Today's Match Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam 2.30 PM IST August 21, Sunday. Here is the Pakistan in Netherlands Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAK vs NED Playing 11s Pakistan in Netherlands Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Pakistan vs Netherlands, Fantasy Playing Tips –,Pakistan in Netherlands Series.

TOSS – The 3rd ODI toss between Pakistan and Netherlands will take place at 2 PM IST

Time – August 21, 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam



PAK vs NED Dream11 Team

Scott Edwards, Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(VC), Tom Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Vivian Kingma, Haris Rauf (c), Shanawaz Dahani.

PAK vs NED Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Zahid Mahmood, Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Netherlands: Musa Ahmad, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.