PAK vs NED Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 WC Match at Perth at 12:30 PM IST October 30 Sunday

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Pakistan and Netherlands will square off against each other at Perth Stadium at 12:30 PM IST October 30 Sunday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, PAK vs NED Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs Netherlands, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between Pakistan and Netherlands will take place at 12 PM IST – October 30.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Perth Stadium.

PAK vs NED My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Shadab Khan, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam.

PAK vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali/Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh/Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Shariz Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

PAK vs NED Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

PAK vs NED Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover.