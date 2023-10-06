Home

Sports

PAK vs NED Dream11 Team ODI World Cup 2023, Match 2: Captain-Vice Captain Probable Playing XIs For Pakistan vs New Zealand, Injury Updates; All You Need To Know

PAK vs NED Dream11 Team ODI World Cup 2023, Match 2: Captain-Vice Captain Probable Playing XIs For Pakistan vs New Zealand, Injury Updates; All You Need To Know

Here is the PAK vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAK vs NED Playing 11s Pakistan vs Netherlands, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs Netherlands, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs Netherlands.

PAK vs NED Dream11 Team ODI World Cup 2023, Match 2: All You Need To Know

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team ODI World Cup 2023, Match 2: Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign against Netherlands and the match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. This will going to be a jam-packed clash as Pakistan is playing in India after seven long years. Here is the PAK vs NED ODI World Cup 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAK vs NED Playing 11s Pakistan vs Netherlands, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs Netherlands, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs Netherlands.

Trending Now

Toss: The toss of the second match will take place at 2 PM IST.

You may like to read

Venue: The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: The match will be live-streamed at Hotstar.

PAK vs NED Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan(c), Scott Edwards

Batters: Babar Azam, Max O’ Dowd, Imam-ul-Haq, Vikramjit Singh

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Shadab Khan(vc)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Logan van Beek

PAK vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman/Usama Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c) (wk), Colin Ackermann, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt/Shariz Ahmad.

Squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’ Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shariz Ahmad

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES