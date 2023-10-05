Home

PAK vs NED Free Live Streaming: When And How To Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Live Telecast On Mobile, TV and Laptop

PAK vs NED Free Live Streaming: When And How To Watch ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 2 Live Telecast On Mobile, TV and Laptop, Check Details

PAK vs NED (credit: Twitter)

Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK vs NED) Free Live Streaming, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on Scott Edwards’ Netherlands in the second match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on October 6, Friday. The tournament commenced with the clash between England and New Zealand, fans will be expecting a similar high-octane action from this clash as well.

Here are the details of when and How to watch the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Netherlands online and on TV in India for Free:

When is the match between Pakistan and Netherlands?

The match between Pakistan and Netherlands will played on Friday, October 6.

When will Pakistan and Netherlands match start?

The match between Pakistan and Netherlands will start at 2:00 PM IST.

What is the venue for Pakistan and Netherlands match?

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad will host the match between Pakistan and Netherlands.

Where can I watch the Pakistan and Netherlands match Live On Mobile, TV for Free PAK vs NED Free Live Streaming: When And How To Watch ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 1 Live Telecast On Mobile, TV and Laptop?

Star Sports will broadcast the match live between Pakistan and Netherlands.

How to watch the Pakistan and Netherlands match LIVE Free?

The live telecast of the Pakistan and Netherlands match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar and website.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shariz Ahmad

