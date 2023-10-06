Home

Sports

PAK vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netizens React As Babar Azam’s Pakistan Suffer Batting Collapse In Hyderabad

PAK vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netizens React As Babar Azam’s Pakistan Suffer Batting Collapse In Hyderabad

Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost three wickets inside the batting powerplay itself against Netherlands in their first match of ODI World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (credit: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Babar Azam-led Pakistan team is taking on Scott Edwards’ Netherlands in match 2 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on October 6, Friday. The Dutch side won the toss and elected to bowl first and the decision turned out to be a good one as the Men in Green lost their first three wickets inside the first batting powerplay itself.

Trending Now

Pakistan’s openers seemed out of touch right from the beginning and that resulted in an early wicket when the Netherlands’ star bowler Logan van Beek dismissed Fakhar Zaman (12 off 15 balls) early in the fourth over itself.

You may like to read

The Men in Green were still confident as it was their skipper and number 1 ODI batter Babar Azam who was entering the field now. However, it was just not his day as Colin Ackermann managed to give Pakistan the biggest blow of the match and dismissed their skipper on just the score of 5 runs off 18 balls.

Not a good day for Pakistan, first they lost against Afghanistan in Asian games. Now Pakistan Team is getting humiliated by Netherlands in world cup opener match for PCT. What a sad start to the world cup 2023.#PAKvsNED #AsianGames #PakvAfg#icccricketworldcup2023 #PakvNed pic.twitter.com/mfbSnL9I3i — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) October 6, 2023

One Pakistan team lost against Afghanistan in the Asian Games and another one is struggling against the Netherlands. I used to pray for times like this #PAKvsNED pic.twitter.com/oZTFnkGWxG — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 6, 2023

The trouble did not end here for the Men in Green as the Dutch side got another breakthrough inside the batting powerplay and this time it was Imam-ul-Haq (15 off 19 balls) who walked back to the pavilion. Paul van Meekeren provided his team with the third breakthrough.

Top order totally failed in first match of wc23

konse manoos nazar lag gae hai#BabarAzam #PAKvsNED #icccricketworldcup2023 pic.twitter.com/IvzrWTXYTX — Vishal Jeevan (@vishaljeevan_) October 6, 2023

Pakistan fans across the world were not happy with the batting collapse and some of them even criticised them for this dismal outing against the Netherlands.

PAK vs NED Playing 11

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES