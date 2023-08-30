Home

Sports

PAK Vs NEP: Babar Azam Stands Tall In Multan With Maiden Asia Cup Century

PAK Vs NEP: Babar Azam Stands Tall In Multan With Maiden Asia Cup Century

Babar Azam became the fastest player to reach 19 ODI centuries. He completed the feat in 102 innings ahead of the likes of Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, David Warner and AB de Villiers.

Pakistan's Babar Azam in action against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 in Multan. (Image: Twitter)

Multan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam stood tall as he scored his maiden Asia Cup century against Nepal in the tournament opener on Wednesday at the Multan cricket stadium. This was his 19th hundred in the 50-over format and his second of the year.

Trending Now

Century No.1️⃣9️⃣ for the top-ranked ODI batter Excellent knock from the captain #PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/QqfeGakZyO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023

You may like to read

Babar also became the fastest played to score 19 centuries. He completed the feat in 102 innings. Behind him are Hashim Amla (104), Virat Kohli (124), David Warner (139) and AB de Villiers (171). He also hit three consecutive sixes in ODIs for the first time in his career.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES