Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • PAK Vs NEP: Babar Azam Stands Tall In Multan With Maiden Asia Cup Century

PAK Vs NEP: Babar Azam Stands Tall In Multan With Maiden Asia Cup Century

Babar Azam became the fastest player to reach 19 ODI centuries. He completed the feat in 102 innings ahead of the likes of Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, David Warner and AB de Villiers.

Updated: August 30, 2023 6:35 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

PAK Vs NEP: Babar Azam Stands Tall In Multan With Maiden Asia Cup Century
Pakistan's Babar Azam in action against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 in Multan. (Image: Twitter)

Multan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam stood tall as he scored his maiden Asia Cup century against Nepal in the tournament opener on Wednesday at the Multan cricket stadium. This was his 19th hundred in the 50-over format and his second of the year.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Babar also became the fastest played to score 19 centuries. He completed the feat in 102 innings. Behind him are Hashim Amla (104), Virat Kohli (124), David Warner (139) and AB de Villiers (171). He also hit three consecutive sixes in ODIs for the first time in his career.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.