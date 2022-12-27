Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed Batted Really Well – Ajaz Patel at End of Day 1

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said that Pakistan's Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed's partnership was crucial in the first Test

Karachi: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said that Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s partnership was crucial in the first Test here. Pakistan ended Day 1 on 317/5 with Azam remaining unbeaten on 161 against New Zealand.

“Obviously, in the morning there was a little more turn. As the day went on, there was less turn from the surface. Babar and Sarfaraz batted really well. They really applied themselves and looked to put us under pressure for long periods of time. I think if you look at the end of the day, it’s a very balanced first day,” Patel was quoted as saying at the end of Day 1.

“The pitch was really good at the start of the day. It got a lot tougher later on in the day. Just making sure to make full use of the surface and get the most out of it. Really apply ourselves and bowl in good areas all the time. We know that Pakistani players are good players of spin. They applied themselves and played some very good shots,” Patel added.

Further talking about Day 2, Patel said the bowlers will have to adjust according to the pitch.

“We just have to make sure that we’re on top of our game. We have to understand how the pitch is doing and adapt to that,” Patel added.

