PAK vs NZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st ODI

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's PAK vs NZ at Castle Avenue. The excitement of ODI cricket resumes as 1st ODI between Pakistan vs New Zealand is all set to get underway on Friday. The 1st ODI match between PAK vs NZ will begin at 2.30 PM IST on September 17. New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns in the second T20I three-match series. Both teams will look to start the series on a positive note as Pakistan will be the favourites for it. New Zealand are without many of their star players as they are busy for the Indian Premier League 2021.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – T Latham, M Rizwan

Batsmen – B Azam (C), H Nicholls, F Allen (VC), F Zaman

All-rounders – R Ravindra, S Khan

Bowlers – A Patel, H Ali, S Afridi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (w/c), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie/Scott Kuggeleijn, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

Pakistan vs New Zealand Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c, wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Will Young

