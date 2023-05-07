Home

PAK Vs NZ, 5th ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan Vs New Zealand: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match At National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan, 4 PM IST, May 7, Sunday

PAK Vs NZ, 5th ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PAK Vs NZ, 5th ODI Dream11 Team

Keeper – Tom Latham, Mohammad Rizwan(c)

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman (vc)

All-rounders – Abdul Salman, Cole McConchie

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim.

PAK Vs NZ, 5th ODI Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam©, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell(wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham©, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Benjamin Lister, Blair Tickner.

