PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Toss: The toss between Pakistan and New Zealand 1st ODI will take place at 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at National Stadium Karachi.

Wicketkeepers:Tom Latham, Mohammad Rizwan(VC)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam , Devon Conway, Imam-ul-Haq.

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner(C), Mohammad Nawaz.

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Agha Salman, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Usama Mir/Kamran Ghulam.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips/Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir.