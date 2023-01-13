Home

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match at National Stadium, Karachi, 3 PM IST January 13, Friday

Here is Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs NZ ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, PAK vs NZ Probable XIs Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips - Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI.

PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

So after two cracking games, we are down to the final one that will decide who wins the series. Pakistan host New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. Both teams are well-balanced and that spices up the decider. The hosts are slight favourites in the contest and that is purely because of captain Babar Azam’s form.

PAK vs NZ, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 13th January 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

LIVE Streaming: SonyLIV

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Devon Conway (c), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz (vc)

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman/Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah.

PAK vs NZ Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir.