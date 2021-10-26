PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PAK vs NZ at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In match no. 19 – Super 12 stages – of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, Pakistan and New Zealand will square off against each other iat the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 PAK vs NZ match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 26. Pakistan will have 'revenge' on their mind for a recent off-field snub when they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021. For a lot of Pakistani fans, the team may have already won the World Cup by ending its 29-year-old World Cup jinx against India but the Babar Azam-led team has already shown the hunger for going all the way. After the 10-wicket rout of India, Pakistan are fully capable of doing a Pakistan and self-destructing against the Black Caps, something that Babar discussed with his players in the dressing room after the win on Sunday night.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at 7 PM IST – October 26.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

PAK vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – Babar Aram (C), Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Shadab Khan, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi (VC), Lockie Ferguson, Hasan Ali

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

PAK vs NZ Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, James Neesham.

