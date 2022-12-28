I Won’t Let Sarfaraz Return to Pakistan Team’, Mohammad Rizwan’s Old Comment Goes VIRAL

Mohammad Rizwan, who has been omitted from the Pakistan playing XI, in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, was seen leading the team in absence of Babar Azam on the 3rd day after the regular captain was down with flu reportedly.

New Delhi: Sarfaraz Ahmed made a comeback to the Pakistan team to the longest format of the game after 4 years and played really well to score 86 off 153 deliveries in Pakistan’s 1st innings.

But there is an old comment of Mohammad Rizwan, which has been doing the rounds lately he made on former skipper Sarfaraz that he won’t let him make a comeback to Pakistan team ever again.

“Sarfaraz will not play now. Our cricket community is quite small, so we get to know a lot of things. A cricketer who does programmes with us told us that Rizwan said, “main Sarfaraz ko kabhi aane nahi dunga (I won’t let Sarfaraz return to Pakistan team). That’s because when Sarfaraz was there, he didn’t let Rizwan play. So now it’s the opposite. This is what I have heard. I might be wrong”, ex cricketer Sikandar Bakht revealed on Pakistan Channel Geo Super.

Rizwan, who has been out of form in Tests off late, was replaced by veteran Sarfaraz Ahmed in the playing XI. During the start of day’s play, commentators were heard saying Babar along with two other players are down with flu and didn’t take the field.

Rizwan, who came in as a substitute, was seen moving the fielders around. According to ICC’s law 24.1.2, it states, “A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires.”

Initially, the Pakistan team management stated that Rizwan was the acting captain in place of Babar, and for reviews, Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is making a comeback after a long gap, was in charge.