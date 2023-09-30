Home

Sports

ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Returns In Style Against Pakistan, Says ‘Wasn’t A Reality 5 Months Ago’

ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Returns In Style Against Pakistan, Says ‘Wasn’t A Reality 5 Months Ago’

In the warm-up match against Pakistan on Friday, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a fifty to give a boost for Kiwis.

Kane Williamson scored 50 from 54 balls against Pakistan. (Image: NZC)

Hyderabad: Kane Williamson stated playing in the ICC World Cup 2023 wasn’t a reality five months ago after the New Zealand captain hit a fifty against Pakistan in a warm-up match on Friday. Williamson, who played as a pure batter and didn’t field against Pakistan, will however miss the team’s campaign opener against England on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing a 300-plus score, New Zealand romped home with ease in 43.5 overs.

Trending Now

“Just great to get through with some batting in the middle which is really nice. (on the injured knee) It has held up pretty well and some icing now which is a part of the process. Wasn’t a reality 5 months ago, was fortunate with the recovery and nice to be named in the squad,” Williamson said after the game.

Batting first, Pakistan batters including Mohammad Rizwan (103 retired hurt off 91), Babar Azam (80 off 84) and Saud Shaukeel (75 off 53) had a good hit in the middle, helping their team post a daunting 345/5 in 50 overs.

You may like to read

New Zealand cruised to the target in 43.4 overs with contributions from Ravindra (97 off 72), Williamson (54 off 50), Daryl Mitchell (59 retired hurt off 57) and Mark Chapman (65 not out off 41).

While Pakistan had all 15 squad members to choose from in the first of their two practice games before the tournament proper, New Zealand had the option of trying out 14 players with Tim Southee yet to arrive in India as he continues to recover from a thumb injury.

Ravindra, batting at the top in place of Will Young, gave the team management another opening option alongside Devon Conway, who lasted only one ball in the steep run chase. Williamson sustained the knee injury during IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings.

The Kiwi skipper, playing for Gujarat Titans, attempted to save a six on the boundary line and fell awkwardly on the ground. He was taken off immediately and was ruled out of the tournament soon after. Williamson flew to Auckland and underwent surgery on his knee.

The right-hander opined the batting went well and also heaped high praise for Pakistan. “Went pretty well and nice to build on that. A fantastic hit-out. Pakistan are an outstanding side. It is an exercise and nice to compete and do all those things.

“There’s always things to work on, great batting performance on a really good surface. We head off to a different surface against a different opposition and we look forward to it ahead of our first game,” he said.

Williamson batted at no.3 and forged a century stand with Rachin Ravindra. However, he was retired hurt as soon as he reached his fifty. During his innings, Williamson dealt with pacer Hasan Ali’s outswingers and also found gaps as well. He also used some sweep shots, including a reverse sweep against spinners.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES