PAK vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE MATCH Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE SCORE: Pacer Haris Rauf (4/22) shines with the ball as “high-flying” Pakistan dominate New Zealand to restrict them for a below-par total of 134/8 in 20 overs in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. NZ captain Kane Williamson (25) failed to make it count after getting a start. Earlier, Rauf, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Hafeez picked up wickets as Pakistan dent New Zealand’s charge in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match 19. TOSS – Babar Azam wins Toss, Pakistan opt to bowl against New Zealand in Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan will have ‘revenge on their mind for a recent off-field snub when they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 in Sharjah on Tuesday, looking to build on the historic high of beating arch-rivals India in their tournament opener. For a lot of Pakistani fans, the team may have already won the World Cup by ending its 29-year-old World Cup jinx against India but the Babar Azam-led team has already shown the hunger for going all the way. Check Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Aiden Markram, Rassie Van Star as South Africa Thrash West Indies

Live Updates

  • 9:33 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE: Welcome back! The chase is set to begin. Spin to start, Mitchell Santner will begin the proceedings for New Zealand, no slips for him. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are the openers for New Zealand at the crease. Rizwan will take the strike. Here we go!

  • 9:26 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 Live Updates, T20 World Cup LIVE: Imad Wasim is in for a chat. He says, the surface was spinning a bit as well, adds it is not a typical Sharjah where you score high scores. But this is a good score on this surface that Kiwis have made. Adds that New Zealand have world-class bowlers and will take it away from them. Ends by saying, their batters are in good touch and this should be an interesting chase. The score is not a big one but we have seen here, such scores can be defended if you bowl well. The Kiwis have the bowler’s and Pakistan’s batting is not always reliable. They thought would back themselves to chase it down. Second half in a bit.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    Live Score Today PAK vs NZ, T20 WC LIVE UPDATES: New Zealand on the other hand, found it tough. A few of their batters got starts but none went on to make a significant score. The wicket of Williamson probably hurt them a lot. It was just before the wicket momentum seemed like shifting but once he fell, the batters who came later failed to adapt to the surface and in the end, they have fallen well below where they would have wanted to be.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE MATCH SCORE TODAY: Pakistan did not pick a lot of wickets in the Powerplay but the key was wickets at regular intervals. They really made excellent use of the surface and bowled accordingly. Really can’t point a single bowler out as it was a combined effort. However, Rauf yet again and as in his element with a four-fer. He though received some support from the rest. Had Pakistan fielded like they did in the last game, they could have restricted the Kiwis to a lower total.

  • 9:21 PM IST

    T20 World Cup Live Score- Pakistan Restrict New Zealand 134/8 in Sharjah

  • 9:18 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Today, PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE: OUT! Cleaned up! Haris Rauf gets his fourth wicket and finishes the innings off in style. Mitchell Santner is the last one to fall for NZ! The change of pace again works wonders. This is on a length, around middle and is slowed up. Mitchell Santner takes a big swing at it across the line but gets undone by the lack of pace. The ball goes onto hit top of off stump and Haris Rauf ends with figures of 4-0-22-4. New Zealand FINISH WITH 134/8! End of a really good effort with the ball by Pakistan yet again! They have justified their skipper’s decision of bowling first. New Zealand 134/8 in 20 overs vs Pakistan | Mitchell 27, Williamson 25; Rauf 4/22

  • 9:15 PM IST

    FOUR! Very important boundary for New Zealand and Mitchell Santner! Full again, around off and at 149 kph. Mitchell Santner makes room and creams this one through cover for a much-needed boundary. New Zealand 134/7 in 19.5 overs vs Pakistan in Sharjah!

  • 9:14 PM IST

    PAK vs NZ T20 Live Score Today, T20 World Cup LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Shaheen Afridi picks up his first wicket of the night, Tim Seifert departs for 8. The change of pace has done the trick for Shaheen Afridi and he has his first wicket of the match. Slower one, on middle and angled across. Tim Seifert gives himself room and looks to swing across the line. In the end, Seifert gets a top edge that loops up towards the backward point. Mohammad Hafeez takes the simplest of catches over there.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE: FOUR! Wow! A yorker from Shaheen Shah Afridi, on the middle. Tim Seifert walks right across his stumps and sweeps it right off the middle stump and into the backward square leg fence. New Zealand 125/6 in 18.5 over vs Pakistan

  • 9:12 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Match Updates, PAK vs NZ LIFE: Review! After a lot of talk, Babar Azam decides to take an lbw review. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows the impact is outside leg. The on-field decision of not out stands. Pakistan lose a review here. A yorker, at the toes of the batter. Seifert can’t do much about it and gets hit flush on the toe. That must have hurt. It’s a review at the last moment from Pakistan and the replay clearly indicates that the ball pitched a long way outside leg stump. NOT OUT!