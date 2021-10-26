PAK vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE MATCH Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE SCORE: Pacer Haris Rauf (4/22) shines with the ball as “high-flying” Pakistan dominate New Zealand to restrict them for a below-par total of 134/8 in 20 overs in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. NZ captain Kane Williamson (25) failed to make it count after getting a start. Earlier, Rauf, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Hafeez picked up wickets as Pakistan dent New Zealand’s charge in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match 19. TOSS – Babar Azam wins Toss, Pakistan opt to bowl against New Zealand in Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan will have ‘revenge on their mind for a recent off-field snub when they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 in Sharjah on Tuesday, looking to build on the historic high of beating arch-rivals India in their tournament opener. For a lot of Pakistani fans, the team may have already won the World Cup by ending its 29-year-old World Cup jinx against India but the Babar Azam-led team has already shown the hunger for going all the way. Check Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Aiden Markram, Rassie Van Star as South Africa Thrash West Indies