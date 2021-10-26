PAK vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE MATCH Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Check the latest T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, T20 World Cup Live Match, Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Live Score Today, Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Haris Rauf draws first blood for Pakistan as he removed well-set New Zealand opener – Martin Guptill (17) in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match in Sharjah. Daryl Mitchell is joined by NZ captain Kane Williamson at the crease at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. TOSS – Babar Azam wins Toss, Pakistan opt to bowl against New Zealand in Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan will have ‘revenge on their mind for a recent off-field snub when they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 in Sharjah on Tuesday, looking to build on the historic high of beating arch-rivals India in their tournament opener. For a lot of Pakistani fans, the team may have already won the World Cup by ending its 29-year-old World Cup jinx against India but the Babar Azam-led team has already shown the hunger for going all the way. After the 10-wicket rout of India, Pakistan are fully capable of doing a Pakistan and self-destructing against the Black Caps, something that Babar discussed with his players in the dressing room after the win on Sunday night. Check Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Score and T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Highlights SA vs WI T20 World Cup 2021: Makram Fifty Helps South Africa Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets

Live Updates

  • 8:05 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE: OUT! Cleaned up! Haris Rauf removes Martin Guptill for 17. Rauf gets the first breakthrough for Pakistan! Guptill looked edgy out there and now has to depart early. The New Zealand opener makes room and Haris Rauf follows him with a length ball. Guptill looks to whip it on the leg side but is through his shot a bit early. The ball crashes into his pads and goes on to hit the leg stump. The bails come off and Haris Rauf has drawn first blood. NZ 35/1 in 5.3 overs vs PAK at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

  • 8:03 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, NZ vs PAK LIVE: FOUR! Martin Guptill is on a roll here – 13 runs from the over! He finds a boundary again on the last delivery of the bowler. Short ball from Hasan Ali, outside off. Guptill stays back and cuts it over backward point for a boundary. But wait, the umpire says the bowler has overstepped, it is a no-ball. There is one ball to go then which will be a Free Hit. New Zealand 34/0 in 5 overs vs Pakistan

  • 7:58 PM IST

    Live Score T20 World Cup 2021, PAK vs NZ LIVE: SIX! BANG! Welcome to the crease, Hasan Ali! Daryl Mitchell picks it up nicely. A full-length ball from Hasan Ali, on off. Mitchell stands tall, gets under it and smokes it over the long-on fence for a maximum. What a start to the over.

  • 7:57 PM IST

    PAK vs NZ Live Match Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live FOUR! Nicely played. Martin Guptill manages to sneak a boundary at the very last ball of the over. Still a decent over by Imad Wasim! Tossed up from Wasim, around off. Guptill goes back and punches it through cover-point. The ball beats the man and races away to the boundary. NZ 21/0 in 4 overs vs PAK at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

  • 7:54 PM IST

  • 7:53 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Match Score, T20 WC LIVE: FOUR! Daryl Mitchell gets his first boundary of the game now. Some width is offered and Mitchell gets on top of this one. Short and outside off. Mitchell hangs back and cuts it through cover for a boundary. New Zealand 15/0 in 2.5 overs vs Pakistan

  • 7:51 PM IST

  • 7:44 PM IST

    T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Nicely cut away. First boundary of New Zealand’s innings! Martin Guptill gets the first boundary of the innings. Short and outside off from Imad Wasim, Guptill rocks on the back foot and cuts it through point. The ball races away to the boundary. 7 runs coming off the over, a good one for New Zealand. NZ 7/0 in 2 overs vs PAK at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

  • 7:42 PM IST

    PAK vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Shaheen Afridi starts off brilliantly for Pakistan. A maiden over from the tall and pacy – Shaheen Afridi. Length ball from Afridi, outside off. Guptill stays back and looks to chase it away but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge. Rather than the bowler, it looks like the crowd put in an appeal and the bowler later joined in. It is a wonderful atmosphere, but the umpire remains unmoved. New Zealand 0/0 in 1 over vs Pakistan

  • 7:39 PM IST

