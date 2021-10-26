PAK vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE MATCH Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of T20 World Cup Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. PAK vs NZ T20 LIVE SCORE: OUT! Haris Rauf draws first blood for Pakistan as he removed well-set New Zealand opener – Martin Guptill (17) in T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match in Sharjah. Daryl Mitchell is joined by NZ captain Kane Williamson at the crease at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. TOSS – Babar Azam wins Toss, Pakistan opt to bowl against New Zealand in Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan will have 'revenge on their mind for a recent off-field snub when they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 in Sharjah on Tuesday, looking to build on the historic high of beating arch-rivals India in their tournament opener. For a lot of Pakistani fans, the team may have already won the World Cup by ending its 29-year-old World Cup jinx against India but the Babar Azam-led team has already shown the hunger for going all the way. After the 10-wicket rout of India, Pakistan are fully capable of doing a Pakistan and self-destructing against the Black Caps, something that Babar discussed with his players in the dressing room after the win on Sunday night.