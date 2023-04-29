Home

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match online and on TV.

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: All You Need To Know

PAK vs NZ Live Streaming: Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand for the 2nd ODI in the match ongoing series in Pakistan. The hosts have already taken the by 1-0 and will look to put pressure against Tom Latham-led Blackcaps.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match online and on TV:

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

The 2nd ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on April 29, Saturday.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match be played?

Pakistan vs New Zealand’s 2nd ODI match will be hosted in Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match begin?

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will kickstart at 3.30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 4 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand’s 2nd ODI match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be televised in India on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Ten 5 HD Channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand’s 2nd ODI match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand’s 2nd ODI match will be streamed online on the SonyLiv app and website.

