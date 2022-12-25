PAK Vs NZ: Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan Added In Pakistan Squad For New Zealand Tests

The decision to include three players was taken by the Shahid Afridi-led selection committee in consultation with captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaks to media during the press conference. (Image: Twitter/PCB)

Karachi: Hours after being named as the interim chief selector by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Shahid Afridi on Saturday added three bowlers to the national squad for the two-match home Test series against New Zealand, beginning here on Monday.

The PCB said Afridi, after speaking to captain Babar Azam, added pacers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani and off-spinner Sajid Khan to the squad. The Board said the decision to add the three bowlers was made following a meeting of the interim selection committee, which was chaired by Afridi. Captain Babar Azam joined the meeting.

Afridi said the selectors had a good discussion on the squad and agreed there was a need to strengthen the bowling department to give the team the best chance of taking 20 wickets in a match virtually.

“As such, and taking into consideration recent form and performances, we have added fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani, and off-spinner Sajid Khan,” Adridi said. “I am confident the inclusion of three additional bowling resources will give Babar Azam more options to field the best available squad for the first Test.”

While Hamza and Sajid have played in Tests, Dahani has represented Pakistan in white-ball formats. Earlier in the day, former captain Afridi was named the interim chief selector of the Pakistan men’s national team.

The interim committee of selectors included former players Abdul Razzaq, Rao Ifthikar Ahmed, and Haroon Rasheed. Both Afridi and Haroon are members of the cricket management committee of the PCB, headed by Najam Sethi, appointed to run the affairs of the game in the country for the next four months.

Pakistan’s Updated Test Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.