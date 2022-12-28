PAK Vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan, Not A Part Of Playing XI, Leads Pakistan Instead Of Babar Azam; Know Why

Mohammad Rizwan was seen leading Pakistan instead of Babar Azam, who is reportedly down with flu. However, Sarfaraz Ahmed has to take over the leadership duties from Rizwan since a substitute can't lead a side according to ICC rules.

Mohammad Rizwan was seen leading Pakistan against New Zealand on Day 3 of first Test. (Image: Twitter)

Karachi: Mohammad Rizwan, who has been omitted from the Pakistan playing XI, in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, was seen leading the team in absence of Babar Azam after the regular captain was down with flu reportedly.

Rizwan, who has been out of form in Tests off late, was replaced by veteran Sarfaraz Ahmed in the playing XI. During the start of day’s play, commentators were heard saying Babar along with two other players are down with flu and didn’t take the field.

Rizwan, who came in as a substitute, was seen moving the fielders around. According to ICC’s law 24.1.2, it states, “A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires.”

Initially, the Pakistan team management stated that Rizwan was the acting captain in place of Babar, and for reviews, Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is making a comeback after a long gap, was in charge.

But later, when the team management was told about the ICC law, they clarified that it is Sarfaraz and not Rizwan is the stand-in-captain. Sarfaraz has captain Pakistan before and won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy as a skipper beating India in the final.

The other two fielders who were reported to be down with flu are Shan Masood and Salman Agha. However, Masood returned to the field shorty after.