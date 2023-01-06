Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Wife Gets Emotional After Ex-PAK Captain Ends 8-Year Test Century Drought | WATCH

The former Pakistan captain scored 118 in the second innings of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi on Friday. The match ended in a draw.

Sarfaraz Ahmed last scored a Test century in 2014. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife broke in tears of joy after the former Pakistan captain ended a eight-year wait to score a Test century on Friday. The former skipper scored 118 in the second innings of the second Test match against New Zealand in Karachi.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife was crying with happiness 🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/qUJsUp3neR — MUSKAN 🇵🇰 (@Musskey) January 6, 2023

The last time Sarfaraz scored a Test ton was in 2014 against the same opponent, New Zealand, in Dubai. In that game, Sarfaraz scored 112 in a drawn Test.

The right-hander wicketkeeper batter made a comeback in the first Test with a 80-plus score that New Zealand won. In the second Test, chasing 319 to win the game, Sarfaraz single-handedly took his team to the brink of victory.

Sarfaraz scores a test century after 8 years What a moment in NSK His wife is crying pic.twitter.com/G2aVDO9ib2 — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) January 6, 2023

Reacting to his fourth Test ton, Sarfaraz’s wife couldn’t hold back her tears as she was pictured getting emotional in the stands. Also, it was Sarfaraz’s maiden Test ton in Pakistan.

Sarfaraz Ahmed ‘s Wife is just crying 😭 with happiness after Saifi Bhaiiii Splendid Test Century 💯🥺❤️

THIS IS MATCH OF THE MOMENT ❤️#SarfarazAhmed #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/dzKl37Lb7b — Ayemanmalik01🇵🇰 (@Ayemanmalik01) January 6, 2023

After Sarfaraz was dismissed, it was chance for New Zealand to win the game and the series too but the last Pakistani pair of Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shan held their forts together to save the game. Pakistan finished at 310/9 in the fourth innings.