T20 World Cup, 1st Semi-Final: Pakistan Exchange Passion For Profession, Walk Into The Final

It was one of the most professional approaches one has seen from Pakistan for a long time.

Pakistan was playing on adrenaline till now, trying to get as many points as possible in the league, as they hoped for the best. As the results began to fall their way, the euphoria couldn’t be controlled or explained. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: A week ago, no one would have given any talk of Pakistan making the ICC T20 World Cup final any credence at all. They were all but down and out, right till the last day of the league matches and if the match between South Africa and the Netherlands gone as per expectations, then they’d be back home by now. But once that plot changed, Pakistan were through and now they are one matcha way from the title, something even the most ardent fan couldn’t have imagined just a few days back. They still have one massive match to go, but no one will be complaining at this moment – they are well and truly in the final.

But there were differences. Pakistan was playing on adrenaline till now, trying to get as many points as possible in the league, as they hoped for the best. As the results began to fall their way, the euphoria couldn’t be controlled or explained.

But on Wednesday, it was one of the most professional approaches one has seen from Pakistan for a long time. Even as skipper Babar Azam found runs and Mohammad Rizwan played a classic, much of the credit for that should go to Matthew Hayden.

The big Australian is in the thick of things and his inputs, on how to bowl tactically and not just with passion, and field like tigers, followed by the batting attack was something to behold.

The batters knew the pitch, not a new one, could well show wear, as it did. So, they went after the bowling right from the start and the display in the Power Play was what made a massive difference, simply ensuring that the new batters, if they came, would not get tied down by the vagaries of the pitch.

As for New Zealand, they got little right in the field. Babar was dropped off the first ball he faced and none of the bowlers were at any stage able to keep the lid on the batting. The match was essentially over in the Power Play in the second inning, the rest just being the stats.

The New Zealand batting was about as good as the Pakistan bowlers let them get. Kane Williamson had little choice but to field. This being a knockout tournament, he had to bat first and put the pressure on Pakistan.

But what they had not bargained for was the calmness. Pakistan often are incredibly passionate about their cricket and that often can have a reverse effect too. But here, the presence of Hayden once more showed up.

The fast bowlers did not go overboard but played the percentages. The swing available early on was used brilliantly by Shaheen Shah Afridi and the rest of the fast men and the tactical usage of the spinners, with Shadab Khan leading, all had the stamp of a master tactician at work.

The fielding too was the best that Pakistan have brought to the World Cup, with the fielders sliding and running and making things difficult for the New Zealand batters.

The move to keep the mid-wicket and square-leg about 15 yards inside from the ropes was a masterstroke. The idea was to entice the batters to go over them and find the fence, but none of the batters took the bait, or tried to call that bluff.

New Zealand ran the twos well, but they had to, since the boundaries were hard to come by and with the ball getting softer and older, the slower bouncers and cutters made the job for the batters that much mor difficult.

Williamson tried, but off late, he never convinces as a T20 batter. Daryl Mitchell scored a half-century and tried his best but got precious little allowance from the bowlers and even lesser support from the other batters.

Once New Zealand had lost Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips early, the New Zealand total, as it turned out, ended up being well short of what they had hoped for.