PAK Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022: ‘I Don’t Think We Have Seen Our Best Yet’, Says Pakistan Mentor Matthew Hayden After Sealing Final Berth

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam scored fifties as Pakistan defeated New Zealand to book their place in T20 World Cup 2022 final. India play England in the other semifinal.

Pakistan players click a groupie after their T20 World Cup semifinal win over New Zealand. (Twitter/PCB)

New Delhi: Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden stated they are yet to play their best cricket despite beating New Zealand by seven wickets in a one-sided semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Batting first, Pakistan restricted the Kiwis to 152/4. Skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell top scored for New Zealand with 46 and 53 not out respectively. In reply, Pakistan rode on a century stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam en route to their third T20 World Cup final.

“I don’t think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us (in the final),” the former Australian opener said after Pakistan’s win at SCG “Sky is the limit. You can never beat down class. Both these guys (Babar, Rizwan) have done it for a number of years,” he added.

Hayden also heaped high praise praise of the Pakistan fast bowling attack although Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up wickets among the quartet. While Shaheen Shah picked up two wickets, the likes of Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Haris Rauf went in excess of seven runs per over in their allotted quota.

“That fast bowling attack you saw did an unbelievable job. Haris has smashed every bowler in the nets. The bowlers had to adapt to this pitch and bowl slower balls and they did so well. Haris Rauf is bowling consistent 150s,” he added.

Meanwhile, the left-hander is expecting India as their opponents in the final to be played at the MCG on November 13. “I would like to play India in the final purely because of the big spectacle,” Hayden said. India will play England in Adelaide in the semifinal on Thursday.