PAK vs PIC Dream11 Team Predictions

Pakcelona vs Pak I Care Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 6 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s PAK vs PIC at Montjuic Ground: Group B Matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona event will get underway from today with Pakcelona taking on Pak I Care which will be the sixth match overall. Pakcelona vs Pak I Care Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs PIC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Pakcelona Dream11 Team Player List, Pak I Care Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Pakcelona vs Pak I Care Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – PAK vs PIC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Pakcelona vs Pak I Care ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Fantasy Prediction Also Read - CAT vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh at Montjuic Ground 7:00 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Pakcelona and Pak I Care will take place at 12:30 PM IST – February 9. Also Read - FTH vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Fateh vs Men in Blue at Montjuic Ground 5:00 PM IST February 8 Monday

Time: 1:00 PM IST. Also Read - BEN vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 2: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Bengali vs Catalunya at Montjuic Ground 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

PAK vs PIC My Dream11 Team

Sikandar Ali (captain), Ishtiaq Nazir (vice-captain), Muhammad Ihsan, Mohammad Yasin, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Khuram Javeed, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Kamran, Atiq Ur-Rehman

PAK vs PIC Probable Playing XIs

Pakcelona: Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Shahid Iqbal, Raja Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahzad Khan, Khurram Javeed, Muhammad Amir Raza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Saleem Haider, Ramiz Mehmood

Pak I Care: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali, Atif Muhammad, Shehroz Ahmed, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt

PAK vs PIC Full Squads

Pakcelona: Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Saleem Haider, Ramiz Mehmood, Nouman Rukhsar, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Shahid Iqbal, Raja Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahzad Khan, Khurram Javeed, Muhammad Amir Raza

Pak I Care: Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali, Asad Abbas, Bilal Hassan, Faisal Shah, Aabid Mahboob, Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Afzaal, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali, Atif Muhammad, Shehroz Ahmed, Sami Ullah

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PAK Dream11 Team/ PIC Dream11 Team/ Pakcelona Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pak I Care Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.