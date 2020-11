PAK vs RSCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Pak I Care and Ravel Sporting CC will take place at 6.30 PM IST – November 16. Also Read - RSCC vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Raval Sporting CC vs Minhaj CC T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 1 PM IST November 16 Monday

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

PAK vs RSCC My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Ihsan (captain), Atif Muhammad (vice-captain), Manish Manwani, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Naveed, Hassan Gondal, Sikandar Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Amit Das, Shubhdeep Deb, Muhammad Babar

PAK vs RSCC Probable Playing XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan, Atif Muhammad, Sheroz Ahmed, Asad Abbas, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Shafat Ali Syed

Ravel Sporting CC: Kishitij Patel, Amit Das, Shubhdeep Deb, Nandan Bathani, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Abhishek Borikar, Aamir Manzoor, Muhammad Naveed, Numan Ali

PAK vs RSCC Full Squads

Pak I Care: Adeel Shafqat, Mushtaq Zai, Faisal Shah, Aabid Mahboob, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Bilal Hassan, Faisal Shehzad, Farhat Azeem, Usman Aziz, M Mohtshim, Raja Nafees, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Babar, Syed Shafaat Ali, Shehroz Ahmed, Mohammad Yasin, Faizan Raja, Atif Muhammad, Hassan Gondal

Ravel Sporting CC: Muhammad Rizwan, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Unnatkumar Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh, Aamir Manzoor, Himanshu John, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Ishan Patel, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Muhammad Naveed, Kishitij Patel, Amit Das, Manish Manwani, Shubhdeep Deb, Abhishek Borikar, Yudhvir Singh

