PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 26 in Chennai

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26th: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs SA, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips and Probable Playing XIs.

Pakistan need to win all their remaining ODI World Cup 2023 matches to be in semifinal contention. (Image: X)

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan, who have lost three on the trot would like to bounce back to winning ways and keep their hopes of making the semi-final alive. It will not be easy against South Africa in Chennai. SA have been playing consistently well and would start favourites against Pakistan.

“These fast bowlers performed very well in the last couple of years for us and everywhere they played. So, we have faith on them and sometimes, you know everyone goes through these stages who played this professional sport. So they go from these stages, but the main concern is like everyone is going (through) at the same time.” – Shadab Khan on the pace trio’s struggles.

PAK vs SA Fantasy Cricket Tips:

You can pick Quinton de Kock as the Captain or Vice-Captain of your Fantasy team for today’s match. He can chip in with the bat and also get points as the wicketkeeper.

Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: Heinrich Klaasen

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen

Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Kagiso Rabada

Pakistan vs South Africa Probable XIs:

Pakistan Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams

PAK vs SA Squads

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz

