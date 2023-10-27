By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s Pakistan vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 26 in Chennai
PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26th: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs SA, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips and Probable Playing XIs.
PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan, who have lost three on the trot would like to bounce back to winning ways and keep their hopes of making the semi-final alive. It will not be easy against South Africa in Chennai. SA have been playing consistently well and would start favourites against Pakistan.
Trending Now
“These fast bowlers performed very well in the last couple of years for us and everywhere they played. So, we have faith on them and sometimes, you know everyone goes through these stages who played this professional sport. So they go from these stages, but the main concern is like everyone is going (through) at the same time.” – Shadab Khan on the pace trio’s struggles.
You may like to read
PAK vs SA Fantasy Cricket Tips:
You can pick Quinton de Kock as the Captain or Vice-Captain of your Fantasy team for today’s match. He can chip in with the bat and also get points as the wicketkeeper.
Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Quinton de Kock
Vice-captain: Heinrich Klaasen
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen
Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Iftikhar Ahmed
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Kagiso Rabada
Pakistan vs South Africa Probable XIs:
Pakistan Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf
South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams
PAK vs SA Squads
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz
Also Watch:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.