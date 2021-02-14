PAK vs SA Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd T20I

Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s PAK vs SA at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 3rd T20I match between PAK vs SA will begin at 06:30 AM IST – February 13 Saturday. After a massive defeat in opening T20I, South Africa bounced back superbly in the second match to level the series. The Super Sunday clash will be high on the action with both teams looking to clinch the series. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 3rd T20I – PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Tips, PAK vs SA Probable Playing XIs, PAK vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 3rd T20I. Also Read - Live Match Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch PAK vs SA Stream Live Cricket Online on SonyLIV app, Jio TV, TV Telecast on Sony Sports

TOSS: The 3rd T20I toss between Pakistan vs South Africa will take place at 06:00 AM IST, February 14, Sunday Also Read - PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Pakistan vs South Africa Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 06:30 AM IST February 13, Saturday

Time: 06:30 AM IST. Also Read - PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Predictions 1st T20I: Set Your Captain And Vice-captain For Today's Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 6:30 PM IST February 11 Thursday

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Reeza Hendricks (VC), Haider Ali, Babar Azam (C)

All-Rounders – Andile Phehlukwayo, Faheem Ashraf, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers – Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Pite van Biljon, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (c&wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan vs South Africa Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Aamer Yamin, Amad-Butt, Danish Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood.

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk & c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickelton, Petrus Van Biljon, J Smuts, George Linde, Okuhle Cele, Nandre Burger, Glenter Stuurman.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PAK Dream11 Team/ SA Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 3rd T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.