PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Predictions

Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa in Pakistan 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s PAK vs SA, 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore: A fresh start. That’s what South Africa will be hoping for after losing the two-match Test series 0-2. Although the task isn’t going to be an easy one and not least because Pakistan have been unbeaten at home in their previous six matches in the format. South Africa are missing several of their first-choice stars who were expected to fly back home for a Test series against Australia which eventually was cancelled. So, a vastly inexperienced squad is going to hope to get the better of their hosts. Also Read - PIC vs CLI Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Pak I Care vs City Lions Royals at Montjuic Ground 5:00 PM IST

TOSS: The toss for the first T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will take place at 6:00 PM IST – February 11. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Details Pakistan vs South Africa 2021, 1st T20I: How to Stream Match Live, Watch on TV And Follow Online

Time: 6:30 PM IST Also Read - PAK vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Pakcelona vs Barna Royals at Montjuic Ground 3:00 PM IST February 11

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PAK vs SA My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam (captain), Reeza Hendricks (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Heinrich Klaasen, Haider Ali, David Miller, Faheem Ashraf, Dwaine Pretorius, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Usman Qadir

PAK vs SA Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla

PAK vs SA Full Squads

Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Aamer Yamin, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mahmood, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain

South Africa: Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Lutho Sipamla, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenton Stuurman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Okuhle Cele, Ryan Rickelton, Nandre Burger, Jacques Snyman, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/captain), Pite van Biljon

