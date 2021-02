PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Predictions

Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa in Pakistan 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PAK vs SA at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: With an all-round performance in the first Test in Karachi, Pakistan will aim to continue the winning momentum when they take on South Africa in the second and final match of the series from today. SA, on the other hand, have to work on their batting which suffered collapses in the first Test. They were bowled out for 220 in their first innings before Pakistan took 158-run lead. After starting well in the second dig, SA capitulated to be bowled out for 245, setting their host 88 runs to win which was overhauled at the cost of three wickets.

TOSS: The toss for the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa will take place at 10.00 AM IST – February 4.

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

PAK vs SA My Dream11 Team

Faf du Plessis (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Hasan Ali

PAK vs SA Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan : Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

PAK vs SA Full Squads

Pakistan Full Squad: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Tabish Khan, Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Sajid Khan

South Africa Full Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Daryn Dupavillon, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen

