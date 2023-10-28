Home

Sports

‘Leave Silly Global Tournament’, Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan After Fourth Consecutive ODI World Cup 2023 Loss

‘Leave Silly Global Tournament’, Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan After Fourth Consecutive ODI World Cup 2023 Loss

Pakistan suffered fourth straight loss in ODI World Cup 2023 after 1-wicket loss against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Pakistan Cricket Team (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Babar Azam-led Pakistan dropped to the number 6 spot in the points table after 4th consecutive loss in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 after a 1-wicket loss against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, on October 27. The Men in Green army is facing heavy criticism following their dismal outing in the tournament.

Trending Now

Iceland Cricket joined the list of trolls after their tweet on the Pakistan cricket team following their loss against the Proteas men. “The 1992 World Cup finalists should leave this silly global tournament and play a tri-series with us. It will be good for the development of the game and get the statistics back in order. Discuss,” Iceland Cricket wrote on their official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

You may like to read

The 1992 World Cup finalists should leave this silly global tournament and play a tri-series with us. It will be good for the development of the game and get the statistics back in order. Discuss. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 27, 2023

Markram scored 91 but South Africa nearly made a hash of a modest chase as they lost three wickets for 10 runs before Keshav Maharaj (7 off 21) and Tabraiz Shamsi (4 off 6) saw through to a one-wicket victory, their first victory against Pakistan in 24 years in a nail-biting finish.

The nervy victory was made possible by the South African bowlers who bowled out Pakistan for 270 in 46.4 overs as the Proteas earned their fifth win in six matches and surged to the top of the table, ahead of India on a better Net Run Rate of 2.032 versus 1.353 of India, who also have 10 points from five wins.

Markram held the innings together, hitting seven boundaries and three sixes in a 93-ball knock, and with vital contributions from David Miller (29), Temba Bavuma (28) and Rassie van der Dussen (21) had reached 250/6 in the 41st over when they lost Markram was out, handing a catch to Babar Azam off Usama Mir.

South Africa lost (Gerald Coetzee on the same score and when Lungi Ngidi was out for four, caught and bowled by Haris Rauf, they slumped to 260/9 with 11 runs needed for victory with the last-wicket pair of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who claimed 4-60 earlier in the match, at the crease. They survived a couple of testing overs by the Pakistan pacers before Keshav Maharaj blasted a boundary to seal a memorable victory for South Africa.

South Africa eventually ended with a score of 271/9 in 47.2 overs to win the match by one wicket. Pakistan, whose bowlers showed real fightback in the last few overs, slumped to their fourth defeat in the World Cup for the first time and now have very slim chances of making it to the knockout stage.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 3-45 in his 10 overs while Haris Rauf (2-62), Mohammad Wasim (2-60) and Usman Mir (2-45) too contributed with the ball but in the end, their effort went in vain as Pakistan slumped to defeat in a thrilling encounter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.