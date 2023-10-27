Home

Sports

PAK Vs SA Live Streaming For Free: How To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa Today’s World Cup Match 26 Live Telecast On Mobile APP, TV And Laptop

PAK Vs SA Live Streaming For Free: How To Watch Pakistan Vs South Africa Today’s World Cup Match 26 Live Telecast On Mobile APP, TV And Laptop

PAK vs SA Live Streaming for Free Mobile APP, TV and Laptop: Check Date, Check the Date, Time, Venue and Free Live Streaming Details of Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 26.

Live Streaming details of Pakistan vs South Africa, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 26

Pakistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming, Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will be seeking survival when they take on high-flying South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (October 27) in ODI World Cup 2023. Having lost three matches on the trot, one more slip-up would virtually end Pakistan’s chances of making it to the last four. On the other hand, South Africa would like to match India at the top with five wins in six games.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch Free Live Streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 Match 26 between Pakistan and South Africa online on Mobile Apps, TV, and laptops.

You may like to read

When will the Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will be played on Friday, October 27 at 2 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The match (PAK vs SA) will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On which TV channel will the match (PAK vs SA Cricket World Cup 2023) be telecast live Free in India?

The match (PAK vs SA) will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How and Where to Watch PAK vs SA match Free Live Streaming On Mobile APP in India?

PAK vs SA Cricket Match Free Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

PAK vs SA Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jr.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams/Tabraiz Shamsi

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.