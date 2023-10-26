ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow To Babar Azam-Led Pakistan As Hasan Ali Ruled Out Of South Africa Clash

Home

The right-arm quick pacer is currently suffering from a fever and will not play in Chennai against in-form South Africa.

New Delhi: Another big blow for the Pakistan cricket team as their star right-arm quick pacer Hasan Ali was ruled out of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match against South Africa on Friday, October 27. The star pacer is currently suffering from a fever and will not play in Chennai against in-form South Africa.

The right-arm quick pacer is likely to make way for Mohammed Wasim Jr. in the South Africa clash tomorrow. The 29-year-old also didn’t take part in the Pakistan team training session that was held today. As per the management, Hasan has been suffering from a fever since last night, but the good thing is that he is recovering well. The management has made the decision that he is advised to take rest and recover fully for the remaining fixtures in the mega event. Hasan Ali was recalled as the replacement for ace pacer Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament due to a shoulder injury.

