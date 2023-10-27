Home

PAK Vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan Responds To Sledging With Broad Smile – WATCH

Pakistan are playing South Africa in a do-or-die encounter in ODI World Cup 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mohammad Rizwan smiles towards Marco Jansen (not in picture) during PAK vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match. (Image: X)

Chennai: Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan showed tremendous maturity and proper sportsmanship when he addressed a sledging from South African pacer Marco Jansen with a smile and offered him a hug during their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The incident took place soon after he came to bat after the fall of Imam-ul-Haq’s wicket on the third ball of the seventh over.

The first ball Rizwan faced, he could have been out for a golden duck had Jansen latched onto the catch. Things got heated up in the next ball when the white cherry went towards the third-man boundary after getting a leading edge as Jansen threw some words to the Pakistan batter. Responding to the sledging from Jansen, Rizwan gave a simple smile towards the Sout African and offered him a hug.

Marco Jansen with a few angry words for Mohammad Rizwan. In return Mohammad Rizwan shows him some love and offers him a hug#PAKvSA #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ABUsGxy5aw — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 27, 2023

However, Rizwan didn’t last long. The right-hander was caught by Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Gerald Coetzee for an individual score of 31. Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat.

Pakistan, who are coming off defeats in their last three games, need to win all their remaining fixtures and also hope for favourable results in order to remain in the semifinal race. The 1992 champions have made a couple of changes with Waseem Jr and Mohammad Nawaz replacing Hasan Ali and Usama Mir.

Skipper Temba Bavuma is back for South Africa after missing a couple of games while Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi have also been included in the playing XI. Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who has been ruled out as a precautionary measure due to a lower back spasm, Reeza Hendricks and Lizaad Williams miss out.

Squads:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

