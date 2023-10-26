Home

Sports

PAK Vs SA: ODI World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan Confident Of Pakistan’s Chances Vs South Africa

PAK Vs SA: ODI World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan Confident Of Pakistan’s Chances Vs South Africa

Pakistan have won just two games out of five so far in the ODI World Cup 2023. A loss against South Africa will almost eliminate them from the tournament.

Pakistan players in a team huddle ahead of match against South Africa in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: PCB)

Chennai: Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan sounded confident of Men in Green coming back strongly in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 ahead of their do-or-die encounter against South Africa on Friday. With just two wins from five games, Pakistan’s hopes hang by a thread and a loss against South Africa will virtually knock them out of the competition.

Trending Now

Shadab admitted do-or-die matches are generally pressure situations but said it could be different for some teams. He also stated Pakistan are hoping for a return to winning ways in Chepauk.

You may like to read

“It depends on individual and team. I think that reduces the pressure because you have no option, nothing to lose. If you lose, you’re obviously out of tournament. So, the more positive things you bring to the match, the more you benefit,” Shadab said at the pre-match presser.

“I think our team has come out of such situations and also performed well in such situations, and hopefully, from tomorrow, our winning streak will start,” he added. Pakistan, who were tagged as title contenders before the tournament, have so far underperformed leading to criticisms from many quarters.

Shadab feels if someone is under performing, he will have to face the reality. “You should accept reality – if you are not able to perform, then you should be honest with yourself. Because you know best about yourself – maybe no one else knows about me.

“So, I think you should analyse yourself. You should have an honest opinion about yourself. Talk to yourself. Criticising is the easiest thing, and anyone can do it – that should make no difference. What is written for us, that has to happen,” he said.

Notably, Mohammad Nawaz could replace Usama Mir in the playing XI for Friday’s game. Pakistan’s fast-bowling unit has also not made any significant impact. Although the pacers have grabbed 26 wickets in five matches, they have struggled to maintain consistency.

Explaining the situation, Shadab said, “These fast bowlers, they performed very well in the last couple of years for us and everywhere they played. So, we have faith in them.

“But, the main concern is like everyone is going (struggling) at the same time. That’s a problem we are getting. We are struggling as a unit. Hopefully, it’s changed tomorrow, and everyone starts on the right track,” he signed off.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.