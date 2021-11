Dream11 Team Prediction

PAK vs SCO, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 41: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan vs Scotland, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sharjah 7.30 PM IST November 7 Saturday

Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs SCO, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland Dream 11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan vs Scotland T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction and Tips- PAK vs SCO ICC T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah.

PAK vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, George Munsey, Fakhar Zaman, Calum MacLeod

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Brad Wheal

PAK vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Safyaan Sharif