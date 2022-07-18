Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 3, AS IT HAPPENED: It has been a brilliant day for Sri Lanka so far. Dinesh Chandimal is well set on 86 as he will be looking to extend the lead more with a century. Kusal Mendis in the first-half of the day was briliant. Mohammad Nawaz claimed his maiden 5-wicket haul in the longest format of the gam, whereas Yasir Shah made things count post-lunch, but couldn’t really rattle the lower order of the home-side. With attacking shots, Sri Lanka managed to thwart the spin and bounce and have put themselves in the driver’s seat of the match. Pakistan need to do something special tomorrow to get back into the match. The match will resume tomorrow 9:45 am local time and 10:00 in IST.Also Read - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Sri Lanka Finish On 34/1 At Stumps, Lead Grows By 40

PAK vs SL 1st Test Squads

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 3 Updates, Galle: Sri Lanka is 329 by losing 9 wickets. That’s the end of day 3 of the game. Pakistan’s side will now look to bat with a good partnership to make the comeback in the series.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 3 Updates, Galle: P Jayasuriya off the mark with a four. Umpires are measuring the lightning. Saying the Lightning is good enough for game. LIVE| SL: 325-9 vs Pak

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 3 Updates, Galle: P Jayasuriya is now on the field and sounds like the tailender is on the field so that he can rotate the strike and help the batter to update the scoreboard. Hasan Ali is working hard to scalp the wicket. LIVE| SL: 325-9 vs Pak

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 3 Updates, Galle: Chandimal crosses 80 run mark. Will the batter completes a ton? On the other hand, Yasir Shah is Bowling to pickup the batter. LIVE| SL: 325-9 vs Pak

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 3 Updates, Galle: Prabath Jayasuriya comes to bat in place of Theekshana. Chandimal is now set on the other hand. Sri Lanka is leading by 313. The Hosts will be pleased with their performance. LIVE| SL: 310-9 vs Pak

  • 4:25 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 3 Updates, Galle: Appeal but not out. Chandimal will stay in the field. playing on 68 runs. Again a catch dropped by Sri Lanka is now leading by 312 runs. Wicketttt Hasan Ali picked up Maheesh Theekshana SL 308-9

  • 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 3 Updates, Galle: Theekshana seems to be defensive and helping Chandimal what a mutual understanding between two batters on the ground. LIVE| SL: 306-8 vs Pak

  • 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 3 Updates, Galle: Chandimal is playing on 64 the batter is looking much more confident now. Hasan Ali comes to bowl. Theekshana also looking for the lofted shots.LIVE| SL: 302-8 vs Pak

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 3 Updates, Galle: Drinks come up in the stadium. Pakistan again got some time to make the strategy to break this partnership.

  • 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 3 Updates, Galle: Sri Lanka made a nice partnership as the batters are now looking more confident. The partnership has made 34 runs in 64 balls. LIVE| SL: 301-8 vs Pak