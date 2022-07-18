Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 3, AS IT HAPPENED: It has been a brilliant day for Sri Lanka so far. Dinesh Chandimal is well set on 86 as he will be looking to extend the lead more with a century. Kusal Mendis in the first-half of the day was briliant. Mohammad Nawaz claimed his maiden 5-wicket haul in the longest format of the gam, whereas Yasir Shah made things count post-lunch, but couldn’t really rattle the lower order of the home-side. With attacking shots, Sri Lanka managed to thwart the spin and bounce and have put themselves in the driver’s seat of the match. Pakistan need to do something special tomorrow to get back into the match. The match will resume tomorrow 9:45 am local time and 10:00 in IST.Also Read - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Sri Lanka Finish On 34/1 At Stumps, Lead Grows By 40

PAK vs SL 1st Test Squads

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.