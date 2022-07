HIGHLIGHTS | Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 5Also Read - Abdullah Shafique's Ton Against Sri Lanka on Day 4 Puts Pakistan on Top

Incredible show from Abdullah Shafique as he guides the record chase for Pakistan. Ever since the 10th wicket partnership in the first essay, there has been no looking back for the visitors. Pakistan deservingly take a 1-0 lead in the series. Pakistan win by four wickets

PAK vs SL 1st Playing 11

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.