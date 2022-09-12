Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 Scorecard, Asia Cup 2022 Final: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to lift the Asia Cup 2022. After a steady partnership for the 3rd wicket, Pakistan finds them in a spot of bother against Sri Lanka. Mohammed Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed keeping the scorecard ticking for Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam depart early in chase of 171. Pramod Madushan twin strikes have brought Sri Lanka back into the game.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 Final: Sri Lanka Show Incredible Resilience, Send Pakistan Packing To Claim Crown

It required a special knock to bail Sri Lanka out from the initial disaster and Rajapaksa did exactly that. His innings have powered his team to 170/6 after 20 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga have got a huge task in taking Sri Lanka to a fighting total. Haris Rauf has been pick of the bowlers till now. Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Dasun Shanaka at the toss: Would've bowled as well. But happy to bat as it's a final. Openers have stood up. Madushanka and Mahesh have been brilliant. Good sign for World Cup. Record has been good in this tournament. Same team. | Babar Azam at the toss: "We'll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. Confidence level is high. We've played very well in this tournament. Every match we have new POTM. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out."

PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2022 Final, Playing 11’s:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain