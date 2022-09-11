Asia Cup 2022 Final: Sri Lanka are poised for an unlikely Asia Cup victory over favourites Pakistan in Sunday’s final after a giant-slaying streak through the tournament despite troubles at home. The island nation had to abandon plans to host the Twenty20 competition due to political unrest and stumbled in their opener to Afghanistan by eight wickets, with nearly 10 overs remaining. But the five-time champions bounced back to beat Bangladesh, Afghanistan and tournament favourites India, scuttling a hotly anticipated finals showdown between Rohit Sharma’s men and arch-rivals Pakistan.Also Read - Surbhi Jyoti Gets Bowled Over By Men in Green Teenager Naseem Shah, Says Pakistan Has Finally Got a Gem

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 final match in Pakistan and India

Where you can watch the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Final match Online in India?

Where you can watch the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Final Match on TV In India?

Where you can watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 final match in Pakistan?

Where will the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 take place ?

Where can you watch PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 on TV in India?

When will PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Start in India?

