PAK vs SL: Babar Azam and Co Win Hearts With Heart-Warming Gesture, Pose With Hyderabad Groundsmen After Beating Sri Lanka

This was the first time in men’s Cricket World Cup history that four centuries have been hit in the same match, with Pakistan coming out on top in a high-scoring thriller.

Hyderabad: Babar Azam along with few Pakistan players won everyone’s hearts with a heart-warming gesture on Tuesday after beating Sri Lanka in an ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

After the match, Babar Azam along with Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan posed with the Hyderabad ground staff for a photo.

The snap and the video has now gone viral on social media.

Sri Lanka, sparked by a brilliant Kusal Mendis (122) and anchored by Sadeera Samarawickrama’s (108) century, posted a big total of 344/9 after being put into bat first.

Chasing the total, Shafique (113) and Rizwan (131 not out) set the platform with a 176-run partnership for the third wicket, after Babar Azam departed in the eighth over with the score at just 37/2, and wrapped up their superb six-wicket, completing the highest-ever chase in the tournament’s history.

Pakistan’s chase began on a disappointing note as both Imam-ul-Haq (1) and Babar (10) were dismissed during a slow start in the initial powerplay, Dilshan Madushanka claiming both the wickets.

However, the men-in-green stabilized their innings and set a foundation, with Shafique achieving a hundred for the first time in his early ODI career. He reached this milestone with a powerful four through the leg side, one of the 13 times he hit the boundary in his impressive 113 off 103 balls.

Then, it was wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan, who collapsed with cramp at one stage during his brilliant innings, fittingly struck the winning runs to finish on unbeaten 131 from 121 balls and steered Pakistan to six-wicket win.

