Pak vs WI 2022 : West Indies are all set to tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series between June 8 to 12. West Indies side will go to Pakistan after playing an ODI series against the Netherlands.

Here are the Details of When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI in India, Pakistan, and West Indies

Where can you watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI on TV in India?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI will be telecasted on Star Sports Network & Sony Liv App

Where can you watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI on TV in Pakistan?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI will be telecasted on ASports and PTV Sports in Pakistan.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI on TV in West Indies?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI will be telecasted live on Flow Sports in West Indies.

When Will Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI Start in India, Pakistan?

The 1st ODI Between Pakistan and West Indies will start at 4:30 PM IST, 4 PM PST.

Where is the Finals of Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI being played?

The 1st ODI Between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

PAK vs WI Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr