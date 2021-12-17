Karachi, Dec 17: Openers Mohammad Rizwan (86 off 45) and Babar Azam (79 off 53) scintilating knocks powered Pakistan to a seven-wicket win in the third T20I against West Indies, sweeping a three-match series 3-0, here on Thursday.Also Read - PAK vs WI: Rizwan Becomes 1st Batter to Score 2,000 T20 Runs in a Calendar Year

Nicholas Pooran (64 off 37), Shamarh Brooks (49 off 31) and Brandon King (43 off 21) powered West Indies to 207/3 after the visiting side opted to bat first in the final match at the National Stadium, Karachi.

But the total wasn't enough as Rizwan and Babar put on a 158-run opening stand that set up Pakistan's win with seven deliveries and as many wickets to spare as they recorded their highest successful chase in T20Is.

The match was nearly called off after five more members of the touring party including three players tested positive for Covid-19. However, the West Indies agreed to play after the remaining 14 players tested negative.

Meanwhile, the three ODIs which were to be played at the same venue between December 18-22, have been postponed. Reeling under several cases of Covid-19 in their camp, West Indies will return home winless.

Brief scores: West Indies 207/3 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 64, Shamarh Brooks 49, Brandon King 43; Mohammad Wasim Jr 2-44) lost to Pakistan 208/3 in 18.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 86, Babar Azam 79; Dominic Drakes 1-36) by 7 wickets.