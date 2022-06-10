PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies Tour of Pakistan, 2022 2nd ODI Fantasy Hints

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies Tour of Pakistan, 2022 2nd ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today's Match Multan Cricket Stadium, 4.30 PM IST June 10, Friday

Pakistan Cricket Team will battle it out against West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the 3 match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The hosts got the better of the visitors as Babar Azam’s record-breaking 17th ODI hundred powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win over the West Indies in sweltering heat. Also Read - Babar Azam BREAKS Virat Kohli's BIG Captaincy Record With Century During Pak vs WI 1st ODI

Babar’s 103 off 107 balls his fourth century in the last five one-day internationals carried Pakistan to 306-5 with four balls to spare for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Left-handed batter Khushdil Shah survived a couple of close run-outs before smashing four sixes against the fast bowlers to remain unbeaten on 41 off 23 balls here on Wednesday. Also Read - Pak vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Pakistan vs West Indies Live in India

Shai Hope’s brilliant 127 off 134 had earlier propelled the West Indies to 305-8 after captain Nicholas Pooran had won the toss and elected to bat with the temperature reaching 42 degree Celsius (107 F). But Babar, the world’s top-ranked ODI batter, perfectly engineered Pakistan’s highest-ever chase in an ODI against the West Indies.

TOSS – Pakistan Tour of West Indies 2022 2nd ODI toss between Pakistan and West Indies will take place at 4 PM IST

Time – June 10, 4:30 PM IST



Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

PAK vs WI My Dream 11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Shai Hope, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Shadab Khan, Kyle Mayers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nawaf Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Akeal Hosein

Captain: Shaheen Shah Afridi Vice Captain: Shai Hope

PAK vs WI Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr.