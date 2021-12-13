PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I

Pakistan vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs West Indies T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s PAK vs WI at National Stadium, Karachi: West Indies and Pakistan will square off in the first match of the three-game T20I series. The first T20I between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on December 13, Monday – 6:30 PM IST. In the shortest format of the game, Pakistan are a top-quality side. They had a dream run in the T20 World Cup and recently whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 last month. West Indies, on the other hand, have a lot of concerns prior to the first T20I as Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers have been ruled out of the T20 series due to COVID-19 positive. T20 specialists Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Shimron Hetmyer are unavailable due to various reasons. Here is the Pakistan vs West Indies T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st T20I, Probable Playing 11s Pakistan vs West Indies T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs West Indies T20I.Also Read - HEA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Injury And Team News For Today's T20 Match 11 at Carrara Oval at 1:45 PM IST December 13 Monday

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between Pakistan vs West Indies will take place at 6 PM (IST) – December 13, Monday in India. Also Read - SHA vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10: Captain, Playing 11s, Top Picks For Today's- Sharjah vs Emirates Blues Match 22, Team News From Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11 PM IST December 12 Sunday

Time: 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - CRY vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Premier League: Captain, Playing 11s, Top Picks- Crystal Palace vs Everton, Team News For Today's Football Match at Selhurst Park Stadium at 10 PM IST December 12 Sunday

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Batters: Babar Azam, Darren Bravo, Fakhar Zaman (VC), Haider Ali

All-rounders: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

PAK vs WI Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (C/wk), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas.

PAK vs WI SQUADS

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C/wk), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Pakistan vs West Indies T20I/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.