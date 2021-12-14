PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I

Pakistan vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs West Indies T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's PAK vs WI at National Stadium, Karachi: With an eye on series win, Pakistan will host West Indies for the second match of the three-game T20I series at the National Stadium, Karachi. The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on December 14, Tuesday – 6:30 PM IST. Pakistan completely outplayed the Men in Maroon in the first game to register a comprehensive 63-run victory. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, young batter Haider Ali and pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr were the chief architects of Pakistan's dominating victory. The Men in Green had a dream run in the T20 World Cup and recently whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 last month. West Indies, on the other hand, have been below-par and are struggling in the absence of T20 specialists Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Shimron Hetmyer.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between Pakistan vs West Indies will take place at 6 PM (IST) – December 14, Tuesday in India.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (VC)

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Brandon King, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders – Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Shadab Khan (C)

Bowlers – Akeal Hosein, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

PAK vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C/wk), Devon Thomas, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas.

PAK vs WI SQUADS

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Devon Thomas, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas, Darren Bravo, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh.

