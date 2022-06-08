PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies Tour of Pakistan, 2022 1st ODI Fantasy Hints

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies Tour of Pakistan, 2022 1st ODI Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan vs West Indies, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Multan Cricket Stadium, 4.30 PM IST June 8, Wednesday. After weeks of speculation, Pakistan are set to take on the West Indies in the first of the three-match One-day International series at the Multan Cricket Stadium here later on Wednesday, with crucial ICC Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) points up for grabs. This will be after a gap of more than 14 years that international cricket is returning to the venue with Bangladesh having played here in April 2008. The series was initially scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi but was moved to Multan at the last minute. The series against the West Indies was rescheduled from December 2021, due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Caribbean side, to June this year. West Indies are returning from the Netherlands, where they swept a three-match ODI series 3-0. Currently, they are sitting in fourth spot on the CWCSL standings with 80 points from 18 games, while Pakistan are 10th with 60 points from 12 ODIs.Also Read - LIVE SCORECARD | Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI, Multan: Windies Win Toss, Opt to Bat

TOSS – The West Indies Tour of Pakistan 2022 1st ODI toss between Pakistan vs West Indies will take place at 4 PM IST Also Read - Pak vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Pakistan vs West Indies Live in India

Time – June 8, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

Mohammad Rizwan, Shai Hope, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Shadab Khan, Kyle Mayers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nawaf Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Akeal Hosein

Captain: Shaheen Shah Afridi Vice Captain: Shai Hope

PAK vs WI Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr.