Pak vs WI: If Jofra Archer did it for England on the first night of the World Cup, Windies allrounder Andre Russell did not hold back on Match 2 as he rattled the Pakistani top-order with some pace bowling. Russell has been on fire during Windies’ opening encounter against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. After winning the toss, Windies put Pakistan in to bat first expecting to make early inroads. The wish was granted when Russell picked up a couple of early wickets to peg Pakistan back. He picked up the big wickets of Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail cheaply. Russell’s good show with the ball has garnered applause on Twitter where fans and pundits are lavishing praise for the 31-year-old.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Russell’s show:
With the early quarter of the Pakistani batting done, one thing is clear, Windies have a plan and that is to pepper Pakistan with short-pitch deliveries. That is something Pakistan players have a problem countering. At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan was looking down the barrel at 72/4 in 15 overs.
Windies Playing XI
Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Pakistan Playing XI
Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas