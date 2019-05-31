Pak vs WI: If Jofra Archer did it for England on the first night of the World Cup, Windies allrounder Andre Russell did not hold back on Match 2 as he rattled the Pakistani top-order with some pace bowling. Russell has been on fire during Windies’ opening encounter against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. After winning the toss, Windies put Pakistan in to bat first expecting to make early inroads. The wish was granted when Russell picked up a couple of early wickets to peg Pakistan back. He picked up the big wickets of Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail cheaply. Russell’s good show with the ball has garnered applause on Twitter where fans and pundits are lavishing praise for the 31-year-old.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Russell’s show:

What a cricketer Andre Russell is! This is a serious spell! And some speed! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 31, 2019

Why on earth would you take Andre Russell of after 3 overs 2-4 and with Pakistan’s best player Babar at the crease. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) May 31, 2019

BIG WICKET! Fakhar Zaman succumbs to Andre Russell, dragging the ball onto his stumps!#WIvPAK LIVE 👇https://t.co/YTelzKYwRl pic.twitter.com/86opd7ldyJ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 31, 2019

Andre Russell should play as a separate team in the World Cup. He is that good! #DreRuss #Champion #ICCWorldCup2019 #WIvPAK — Sahil Kapoor (@SahilKapoor) May 31, 2019

Andre russell is a cheat code — josh (@conteszn) May 31, 2019

Is there anything that Andre Russell cannot do on a cricket field??? #WIvPAK #CWC19 @cricketworldcup — Anirudh Guru Dutt (@AnirudhDutt) May 31, 2019

With the early quarter of the Pakistani batting done, one thing is clear, Windies have a plan and that is to pepper Pakistan with short-pitch deliveries. That is something Pakistan players have a problem countering. At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan was looking down the barrel at 72/4 in 15 overs.

Windies Playing XI

Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Pakistan Playing XI

