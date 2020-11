PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st T20I

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's PAK vs ZIM at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: After the ODIs, the action shifts to T20Is. Zimbabwe may have lost the ODI series 1-2 but they have issued a strong warning for Pakistan to not take them lightly at all. A prime example of it was in the final ODI which ended in a Super Over and culminated in a Zimbabwe victory. The hosts on Sunday released three players from their T20I squad including Haris Sohail, Abid Ali and Imam-ul-Haq for various reasons.

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will take place at 3:30 PM (IST) – November 7, Saturday.

Time: 4.00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

PAK vs ZIM My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam (captain), Sean Williams (vice-captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Blessing Muzarabani, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Brendan Taylor, Haider Ali, Craig Ervine, Shadab Khan

PAK vs ZIM Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

PAK vs ZIM Full Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chatara, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram

