Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's PAK vs ZIM at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In another high-voltage battle, Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The high-intensity PAK vs ZIM 3rd T20I match will begin at 4 PM IST – November 10. Pakistan have already sealed the series in their favour after winning the first two matches in a comprehensive fashion. The hosts defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets in the 1st T20I, while they bettered the result in the second game as they won by eight wickets. Fifties for Haider Ali and Babar Azam helped Pakistan seal a T20I series victory over Zimbabwe, following a comfortable eight-wicket win in the 2nd T20I in Rawalpindi. Pacer Haris Rauf put Zimbabwe under pressure from the start, removing the dangerous Brendan Taylor and Chamu Chibhabha in the first four overs before Faheem Ashraf bowled Sean Williams. The impressive Qadir also snaffled Elton Chigumbura for 18 to finish with figures of 3/23 in four overs, as Zimbabwe struggled to 90/6 in the 2nd T20I.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will take place at 3.30 PM (IST) – November 10, Tuesday.

Time: 4 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

PAK vs ZIM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Brendan Taylor

Batsmen – Haider Ali, Babar Azam (C), Elton Chigumbura

All-rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams (VC)

Bowlers – Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz, Blessing Muzarabani

PAK vs ZIM Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz/Muhammad Musa, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain/Shaheen Afridi.

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (wk), Chamu Chibhabha (C), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba/Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

PAK vs ZIM SQUADS

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zafar Gohar, Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi.

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (wk), Chamu Chibhabha (C), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, Carl Mumba, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brian Chari, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram

