Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's PAK vs ZIM at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In another high-voltage battle, the hosts Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The high-intensity PAK vs ZIM 2nd ODI match will begin at 12.30 PM IST – November 1. Pakistan won the first ODI of the series in Rawalpindi on Friday by 26 runs, but not before Zimbabwe gave them a real scare in the run-chase. If there is one takeaway for Zimbabwe from the first ODI, it is that they can do much better than they have done in the country previously. In 20 ODIs before Friday, Zimbabwe had 18 losses in Pakistan in the fifty-overs format. However, they punched well above their weight on Friday to push the hosts to the brink. With all to play for on Sunday in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, Wesley Madhevere's all-round showing, the performance of the spinners and Brendan Taylor's batting form will all be massive positives for Zimbabwe. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be buoyed by a winning start to Baba Azam's captaincy reign. While the skipper did not quite click, there were promising performances from Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim with the bat. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz were impactful with the ball, particularly in the death overs. Zimbabwe's spinners bowled with good purpose in the middle overs and that's something Pakistan might want to replicate.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between Pakistan vs Zimbabwe will take place at 12 PM (IST) – November 1, Sunday.

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

PAK vs ZIM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Brendan Taylor

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Imad Wasim, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Usmar Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz

PAK vs ZIM Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abid Ali/Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed/ Shadab Khan Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

PAK vs ZIM SQUADS

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hafeez, Zafar Gohar, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha (C), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Richmond Mutumbami, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura.

