PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women's 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Playing 11s For Today's Match Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 10.30 AM IST November 16, Wednesday

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will take place at 10 AM (IST).

Time – 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: G Lewis, J Khan, A Riaz, A Hunter

All-rounders: M Ali, L Delany, O Prendergast

Bowlers: N Sandhu, F Sana, A Kelly.

PAK-W vs IR-W Playing XI

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof ©, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal

Ireland Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany ©, Orla Prendergast, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray.